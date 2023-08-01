Sandra Dacha mobilizes support for Akuku Danger’s fallen sister funeral





Renowned actress Sandra Dacha has made an emotional plea to her fellow industry friends to rally behind their colleague, Akuku Danger, as he mourns the loss of his younger sister, Brianna Xavior.

The heartbreaking news comes after Brianna lost her courageous battle with sickle cell anemia, a battle that lasted her lifetime.

In light of the tragic event, Sandra has urged everyone to contribute whatever they can to support Akuku during this difficult time.

Brianna passed away on July 29, 2023, at the Migori Hospital.

In her appeal to the industry friends, Sandra said,

“Times are hard for sure, but I beseech you to please come through for our friend and colleague Akuku Danger and help him give his beloved sister a befitting send-off. I will be sharing further details as they unfold. For now, though, kindly purpose to support. May God rest Brianna’s soul in eternal peace.”

Sandra offered to channel the contributions directly, ensuring transparency and accountability.

She provided her contact details and assured everyone that she would update them regularly on the progress of the support initiative.

Akuku Danger, born Mannerson Oduor Ochieng, had earlier shared the devastating news of his younger sister’s untimely demise.

The comedian took to Facebook to pen a heartfelt message, informing his fans and followers about the heartbreaking loss.

“Woke up to the saddest news. My small sis went to be with the Lord last night. Like me, she was born with sickle cell disease, and she succumbed to it. Rest well, warrior,” he wrote.

Accompanying the message is a video of his bubbly young sister joyfully dancing, capturing the cherished moments they shared together.

The entertainment industry has shown immense solidarity during challenging times, supporting their colleagues in their moments of grief and loss.

Akuku Danger has in the past spoken about his battle with sickle cell anaemia and how much his family lives in constant fear of losing him to the disease.

