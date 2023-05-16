Sandra Mbuvi to daddy’s rescue after viral video of Sonko flaunting millions





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s daughter Sandra Mbuvi has appealed to Kenyans to cut his father some slack after the viral video of him questioning his critics who suggested he does not have money.

The video that has since united Kenyans while calling him out has seen some content creators and comedians imitate him in their hilarious skits.

However, his last-born daughter Sandra is not pleased with the name tagging and calling that his father has been going through since the video leaked.

“Guys please stop attacking my father in that video everyone gets upset and if it were you in that position you would have flipped even worse y’all don’t see things from his point of view but then so quick to jump into conclusions. He is human a beg!” Sandra said in a post on her Instagram stories.

Sonko has been trending after the video went viral with Kenyans questioning the source of his wealth.

In the undated video, an angry Sonko dropped several expletives at unnamed targets as he opened and recorded gold-plated aluminum cases to reveal dollars bills and Kenyan shillings notes.

“Let me show you money. You have a long way to go. Someone has to plan in this life. This is all two million for fuel. Over there is 50 million. If God takes you before He takes me, I will buy your coffin and take you to Embu. This is all to buy fuel,” he says in the video..

“Let me take out more money to show you that I can insult people early in the morning. Who told you that people don’t have money in this Kenya? Let me take it out for you so you don’t think it’s fake,” he blurted out in the three-minute video.

