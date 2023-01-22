Sanitize! Mheshimiwa Jalang’o makes comeback on YouTube

Langata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwour aka Jalango addressing the media at Langata tallying center in Multimedia University on August 10, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Lang’ata lawmaker Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o has made a comeback on YouTube.

The media personality has been missing in action on his popular YouTube channel dubbed Jalang’o TV for the past four months or so, ever since he was elected to the National Assembly in the August 2022 polls.

But he announced his comeback a few days ago, promising bigger and content for his 600,000 subscribers.

“We are going to do this like never before. I will bring you content you cannot find anywhere else,” he explained.

Jalang’o has over the years built one of the most popular YouTube channels in Kenya, ever since taking advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown to entertain his audience, most of whom were working from home.

“We have hosted President William Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, ICT CS Eliud Owalo, Trade CS Moses Kuria, and Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua. We have done big shows and created big conversations,” he explained.

He adds that through his channel he was able to pay school fees and also cater for medical expenses for people who were as far as in India.

“This show is bigger than me. The impact was so huge,” he said.

Jalang’o adds that he will juggle between delivering for Lang’ata residents and sparing an hour every other day to host the show and positively impact on lives.

The politician also explained that the stuff he entrusted to run the channel had failed to deliver.

“I had employed more than 20 young men and women and they did not deliver.”

Outlining that this comeback will be different, Jalang’o said the interviews will be angled on human interest as well as debunk the controversies that surround politicians in the political spheres.

Jalang’o floored outgoing member of parliament Nixon Korir of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) garnering 38, 948 votes, against Korir’s 36,836 votes.

He will be the first politician to consistently host a YouTube show.

