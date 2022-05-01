Sarah Serem considered for Uasin Gishu gubernatorial running mate role





United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Uasin Gishu gubernatorial nominee Jonathan Bii who is popularly known as Koti moja has held talks with Sarah Serem raising speculation she could be his running mate.

Serem who previously Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) chairperson lost to Koti Moja during the recent UDA primaries.

Koti Moja is facing off with businessman Bundotich Zekediah Kiprotich popularly referred to as Buzeki who is contesting as independent candidate.

Mr Buzeki emerged second in the 2017 polls behind Mr Jackson Mandago, the outgoing governor.

Serem, also Kenya’s former ambassador to China, confirmed the meeting on his socials.

“I wish to thank Jonathan Bii for reaching out to me, this is a good gesture for inclusivity and political maturity which is of great importance in the journey towards shared prosperity within the county,’

“I still pledge to the people of Uasin Gishu that we shall work to move the county forward and upward,’ said Ms Serem, fueling speculations over possible running mate position.

Serem is popular in Uasin Gishu and pundits believe the ticket could be easier to win the governor ticket.

Mr Bii secured 71,152 votes, with his closest competitor – former ambassador Julius Kibet Bitok managing 59,001 votes to come second.

Ambassador Serem, the former Salaries and Remuneration Commissioner (SRC) chairperson emerged third in the UDA nominations with 19, 112 votes, Mr Kositany fourth with 17,150 votes, Ms Kangogo 7,463 votes, Mr Singóei with 5,060 votes, while Mr Maritim, aka Gavana wa Baiskeli managed some 1,032, contending with last position.

After he was declared winner, two weeks ago, Mr Bii promised to form an all inclusive administration that will bring on board all residents.

He also extended an olive branch to his competitors, saying that it was time for them to come together to unlock economic development in the devolved unit.

‘it is now time to come together and forge ahead as a team. I want to urge my competitors that it is time for us to unite and campaign for Deputy President William Ruto’s to ensure he wins presidency,” said Mr Bii back then.