Saumu Mbuvi hints at going Instagram private over ‘dark souls everywhere’





Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, hinted that she might set her Instagram on private because of “dark souls everywhere”.

She hinted at this as she commented on and shared a post about evil eyes monitoring people’s progress on social media and using one’s images for witchcraft.

“There are evil eyes on social media monitoring you progress and casting spells and incantations on your pictures! If it’s special to you, don’t post it! I am going private on Instagram, I am limiting my battles, no more feasts for witches and for envious, jealous people!” read the post that Saumu shared on her Instagram stories on November 1, 2022, and commented on it by saying, “Dark souls everywhere, so sad.”

Also read: Gospel artist Mary Lincoln speaks after her naughty photos leaked

Being the daughter of a high-profile politician, Saumu’s life has been anything but private on social media.

She has consistently been posting about her life, sharing her children with the public, sharing her acts of charity, and commenting on her colourful romantic relationships and their scandalous end among many other aspects of her life.

Nairobi News recently reported that Saumu announced she would be taking her followers along with her on her weight loss journey as she revealed she was done raising small babies and was now focusing on working on herself because she missed being a petite woman.

Also read: Why Nameless hasn’t given Wahu a push gift, she responds – Exclusive

Stage 1 ya kulea imeisha (of raising babies is over). Now back to finding your old self. Best therapy in life. I will take you all through my journey. Fitness will be my number 1 priority now,” Saumu said in several captions on October 28, 2022.

By publishing this article on Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, Saumu deleted all her posts on Instagram.

She boasts 91,700 followers on Instagram.

It remains to be seen how she will tag along with her followers on her weight loss journey after she revealed she was thinking of undergoing a gastric bypass surgery to enable her to lose weight much faster.

Also, read our top stories today:

5 Popular celebrity TikTok couples in Kenya

TikTok stars: Meet Mummie Francie, the clapback queen

‘I have rent arrears of Sh50,000,’ Vioja Mahakamani’s Lijodi Kokoto faces eviction

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022