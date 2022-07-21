Saumu Sonko: I’m not dating again until God himself comes





After two baby daddies and rollercoaster of romantic affairs Saumu Mbuvi, the firstborn daughter of former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, now says that she is done with dating.

Through her social media handles, Saumu has said it will take the intervention of God for her to change her mind.

“I am not dating again until God himself comes sit on my bed and say “my homeboy tryna talk to you,” she said.

The mother of two separated with Ben Gatu, the father of her firstborn daughter in 2017. She accused him of using her for political mileage.

The breakup was not easy for Saumu for confessed to having battled with depression. She also revealed that she started taking antidepressants pills.

“Let me use myself as an example, in my first relationship I was only 21 young and naïve. Thinking the relationship would lead to marriage, it totally damaged me and left me on depression pills for a while. The same fear of being judged is what I had until I chose myself and my child’s happiness over everything,” she said.

A few months later she started dating again. But her other significant relationship was in 2019 when she dated Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip. But teh relationship went south immediately after Saumu gave birth to a baby girl with the senator.

In a Q&A session on Instagram with her fans, Saumu later revealed that she parted ways with the senator due to irreconcilable differences.