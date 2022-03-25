Sauti Sol’s Chimano opens up on having kids





Kenyan singer Chimano, born Willis Austin Chimano, says he is not yet ready to have kids.

Speaking at the launch of Sauti Sol’s children’s book Sol Kids, the Friday Feeling hitmaker said he doesn’t fancy having kids at the moment as having them means taking responsibility.

Rather, the singer says his current focus is to grow his career.

“I’ll see when I’m in a situation that may allow me to, but for now no. For now, I’m still growing, and having kids is not a badge of honor that I need to have,” said Chimano.

He further acknowledged having kids is a big deal and a huge responsibility which demands a much time and resources.

“Having kids is a responsibility. It’s a big deal. It’s something that will happen if it’s ever going to happen,”

The artist explained the book is a collective project by the band meant to educate and bring a spirit of fun to African kids. “Looking at this generation, they are very forward-thinking and it’s just an exciting time to do kids content based on how the world has come,”

The singer disclosed his much-anticipated album dubbed Heavy is the crown will be released ina few weeks time.

“Ideally mid April, if everything goes well, but everything is a stan. I’ve already shot my two visualizer videos. I’m excited and can’t wait to see the reactions,”

The proud member of the LGBTQ community a few months ago released the track Friday Feeling off his 7 track EP, which managed to top music streaming platforms in a matter of days, whereby he received great feedback from his fans.

The singer, upon release, described how liberated he felt making the song and the video as he was able to express himself freely without fear of judgment.