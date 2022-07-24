Sauti Sol, Khaligraph plan ‘election’ song





Award winning Kenyan band Sauti Sol and rapper Khaligraph Jones are all set to drop a heat dubbed Tujiangalie.

In a video post, the artistes said the remix will sensitize Kenyans on making wise decisions ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Khaligraph Jones born Brian Robert Ouko added the song’s target audience was Kenyans above 18 and the goal is that the song to reach as many as it can.

“I’m hoping that people are wise enough to know how this game is being played. As you go to vote remember do not let the same snake bite you twice. Take that direction of change cause that is what we are pushing for, ” the Yes Bana hit maker added.

Tujiangalie is a social conscious song which calls on Kenyans to look at themselves and start looking for solutions on problems Kenyans are facing such as corruption and tribalism.

The song made it’s debut three years ago where Sauti Sol featured Nyashinski, another popular musician.

With over 4 million views, the song reflected on societal ills that are still grappling the economy, youths and Kenyans at large.

Kenya is amidst an electioneering period with four presidential candidates including Raila Odinga, William Ruto, George Wajackoyah and Wahiga Mwaure gunning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.