Sauti Sol members meet DP Gachagua in Botswana

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Dorcas Rigathi hosted Sauti Sol band members in Botswana.

Gachagua left the country on Saturday, April 22, 2023, for Gaborone, Botswana where Forbes 30 Under 30 summit is being held from April 23 to April 26.

Forbes 30 Under 30 recognizes outstanding young innovative entrepreneurs in Tech, Creatives, Culture, Sports, Health, and Science, among other fields.

Through his social media platforms, the second in command shared photos of himself in a meeting with Sauti Sol, Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios among some other Kenyans.

Sauti Sol are among those participating in the Forbes Under 30 Africa Summit.

Gachagua said he had an enriching conversation on the empowerment of the youth with the music group.

“The role they, as mentors in their industry and elsewhere, can play in helping vulnerable young people nurture and sharpen their talent to fruition,” DP Gachagua said.

He added that the meeting was also to explore possibilities of working together to guide and help rescue young people lost in illicit brews and substance abuse so that they can lead to meaningful lives.