Sauti Sol members meet DP Gachagua in Botswana
Forbes 30 Under 30 recognizes outstanding young innovative entrepreneurs in Tech, Creatives, Culture, Sports, Health, and Science, among other fields.
Through his social media platforms, the second in command shared photos of himself in a meeting with Sauti Sol, Eugene Mbugua’s D&R Studios among some other Kenyans.
Sauti Sol are among those participating in the Forbes Under 30 Africa Summit.
Gachagua said he had an enriching conversation on the empowerment of the youth with the music group.
“The role they, as mentors in their industry and elsewhere, can play in helping vulnerable young people nurture and sharpen their talent to fruition,” DP Gachagua said.
He added that the meeting was also to explore possibilities of working together to guide and help rescue young people lost in illicit brews and substance abuse so that they can lead to meaningful lives.
One of the Kenyans who made it to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Africa list is Mutethia ‘Tesh’ Mbaabu.
Tesh is the co-founder and Chief Executive of MarketForce, a B2B platform used by over 200,000 merchants across five African markets.
Tesh was among the people who received a significant number of nominations, which he credits to his grass-to-grace story that resonates to many people.
“I think it’s because it’s because I represent a young black African entrepreneur who comes from an average family but who has been able to break into the tech ecosystem and raise funding, which is very hard. And then build a company that operates several African companies,” he said in an interview with Forbes Africa.
