Sauti Sol, Nviiri, Bensoul drop election song

Sauti Sol’s vocalist Bien-Aimé Baraza performs at the Hennessey Thrift Social Nairobi at Impala grounds on February 12, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Kenyan artists have dropped a track aimed at sensitizing their compatriots to make wise choices during the August 9, 2022 polls.

The song is titled Tano Tena, loosely translated to mean five more years, originally produced by Sauti Sol featuring Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul.

While calling out the leaders who turned deaf ears to the cries of the people who voted for him, Bien,a lead singer within the Sauti Sol group, questions the sincerity of leaders who fly around in choppers in search of votes when the state of the roads is pathetic.

He also vouches for the youth to be offered a chance to lead.

“When we get the same faces on the ballot, please do not give them another chance,” he sings.

The song also rallies the youth to turn up and vote, suggesting youthful leaders are the best bet in helping solve challenges among their peers including a lack of employment opportunities.