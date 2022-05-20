Sauti Sol, Raila legal team in talks, as Bien demands ‘fat pay cheque’





Lawyers of Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga have reached out to Sauti Sol’s legal team in a bid to end a public spat between the two parties that has been threatening to boil over.

In the last few days, the band has been in the eye of a storm for publicly taking on Mr Odinga over what they termed as unauthorised use of their song Extravaganza when the presidential hopeful unveiled Martha Karua as his running mate earlier in the week.

“The lawyers for both parties have taken up the matter and are looking into the allegations made of infringement of copyright in order to secure a resolution that protects the interests of both the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign and Sauti Sol,” Mr Odinga’s lawyer, Paul Mwangi, said.

The band’s legal team has also confirmed that talks are ongoing with Mr Odinga’s lawyers.

This even as group member Bien continued to lament the reputational damage that they have so far suffered, stating that compensation from Mr Odinga’s team should be in form of a “fat pay cheque”.

“Ukisema Sauti Sol iko na Azimio nimepoteza mashabiki wengi ambao wako pande zingine. Kuna reputational risk hata kwa endorsements zangu ndio maana nasema hiyo cheque lazima iwe kubwa,” Bien said.