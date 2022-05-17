Sauti Sol threatens to sue Raila over breach of copyright.





Music group Sauti Sol has threatened to sue Raila Odinga and his political outfit Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance for breach of copyright.

In a statement shared on its socials social and signed by all the sings, the group explained that Odinga had used the song Extravaganza without their consent during the unveiling of Martha Karua as his running mate.

“We did not licence this song to the Azimio la Umoja campaign neither did we give any consent to it’s use in the announcement of their vice-presidential candidate. Furthermore our authority to use the composition, which is one of our most distinct compositions was neither sought nor given. This is blatant copyright infringement as directed by Section 35 CAP 170 of the Copyright Act of Kenya,” read part of their statement.

The popular singers also stressed that they were not affiliated to any political party.

“This action is a flagrant disregard of our basic and fundamental rights to property and freedom of association.”

Sauti Sol also complained that Azimio’s use of their song denied them the right to control and own what is originally and solely their property by directly associating them to their campaign without consent.

Odinga on Monday unveiled Martha Karua as his running mate, an event that was held at Kenya International Convention Center (KICC).

While heaping praises at the advocate, Odinga said, Karua was a fighter and not a quitter.

“I needed a true Joshua on my corner, one who will not be a turn coat. After along search and reflection, together with consultation, I have arrived at the decision that the holder of this position must be a woman,” he said before revealing the name.

In her acceptance speech, Karua said she was honored by the opportunity to serve adding that it was both a personal and national journey.

“I am aware of the responsibility and this nomination is a collective honour that cannot be left on me alone to savor.”

Sauti Sol is a Kenyan afro-pop band formed by vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano and Savara Mudigi in 2005. Initially an a cappella group, guitarist Polycarp Otieno joined before they named themselves Sauti Sol. It is known for songs such as Rhumba Japanni, Suzzana, feel my love and unconditional bae.