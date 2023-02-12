Sauti Sol’s Bien and wife fly to London to record solo album





Bien Aime and his manager Chiki ‘Kuruka’ Onwukwe, will spend their next five weeks in London as the Sauti Sol vocalist records his first solo album.

It’s common for Sauti Sol to always retreat from Nairobi to record fresh music, and now Bien, who Nairobi News understands, charges less than 6,800 dollars (Sh846,000) for a one-hour show in the country, has decided to take it to a new level.

“I am a brand new artiste since Sauti Sol started the Alone Together project. Since then I promised fans a solo album which I have not been able to deliver, but this time, I have promised myself that once I am back from London, I will have it out,” Bien stated.

Also read: Bien Aime defends his wife for chasing off fan grinding on him

With his wife Chiki, who moonlights as his manager, the couple flew to London early last week to begin the retreat.

Bien says the trips were necessitated by his December trip to Ghana, where he attended an Apple music concert.

“While I was in Ghana in December, I met a couple of international producers who invited me to the UK to go record with them after we did some few recordings in Ghana,” he added.

Since the group decided to release individual projects in 2021, it’s evident Bien has been attracting more gigs than his bandmates, with a majority of single hits under his sleeve.

With the trip to London, Bien insists he won’t be procrastinating again on the release of the first solo album.

“I ought to have released it pretty much earlier but every time I travel and get exposed to new sounds, I find myself reworking the album. London is the last outing.”

On February 17, he will drop his Valentine’s hit featuring Nigerian Ayra Starr, dubbed My Baby.

Also read: Sauti Sol singer Bien’s wife Chiki addresses vasectomy reports