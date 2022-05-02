Sauti Sol’s Bien celebrates Eric Omondi’s woes





Singer Bien Aime Baraza has appeared to publicly celebrate comedian Eric Omondi’s recent woes.

Omondi was caught up in controversy involving Tanzanian musician Harmonize this past weekend.

In one incident, the Happy Birthday hitmaker accused the comedian of soliciting for funds from different entertainment spots in Nairobi while using his name, leading to a fallout.

Omondi would later claim, while showing off a bloody mouth, that the musician had punched him in the face, adding he would file charges for assault at Kileleshwa Police station.

But Bien, a respected musician attached to the popular Sauti Sol band, was having none of Omondi’s supposed theatrics.

“Everyone wants to beat you. You’re hella annoying. I wish he could have beaten you more. If I was there I would have joined in,” wrote Bien in the comment section of Omondi’s Instagram post which detailed the alleged assault.

Omondi and Bien, who is known for songs such as Disco Matanga and Extravaganza, have been involved in several public spats.

In one such event, the entertainers met at the entrance of an event in Carnivore and exchanged not so pleasant words.

“…Eric you’re stupid, who performs last doesn’t matter, I’ve been paid a lot of money to be here,” said Bien in response to Omondi’s dig at local artists supposed dwindling fortunes on the international stage.

Omondi hit back: “It matters for the upcoming generation” to which Bien responds “That what happens?” and then Omondi responded “That we’re respected”

“What matters is that they are paid and they are being paid, you’re stupid, they are being paid I have people like akina Nviiri and Bensoul who are being paid…,” stressed Bien.

“Go and fight for yourself because your career is on its deathbed…” Bien said while Omondi held on to Bien’s jacket as if asking for a fight.

Omondi had earlier described Kenyan musicians as curtain raisers to international artists a sentiment Bien, and other musicians took offence with.