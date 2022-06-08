Sauti Sol’s Savara hints at wedding bells

Sauti Sol and Ali Kiba in the video of their collabo.

Sauti Sol’s Devin Mudigi has hinted he is ready to wed long-term partner Yvonne Endo.

The singer, popularly known as Sevara in entertainment circles, also showered praise on her better half describing her as an amazing lady.

“I have someone. When I do have a wedding I will send out invitations and you will know,” said the Savara.

The singer and producer further expressed gratitude to his girlfriend saying she’s stood with him during good and bad times.

“I am thankful for her, she has really held me down. Yvonne and I have dated for so long,” he said.

“Thank you Yvonne for always believing in me and holding me down for so long. We are going far,”

The couple has been dating for more than four years, and Savara has not shied away from flaunting his woman on social media.

Yvonne Endo is a mixed Kenyan-Japanese, artist-designer who grew up in Nairobi and runs a luxury clothing line with her sister, Patti Endo. Patti is married to Kenyan DJ-producer Sean Peevers who is the owner of Supersonic Studios where Coke Studio Africa and many big audiovisual projects are done. The clothing line is called 2Endo.

The award-winning singer officially released his solo album dubbed ‘Savage Level’ on Friday, February 25, 2022, which is a 14- track body of work with electric features from Nyashinski and singer Karun.

The self-proclaimed Vibe Curator, Savara has left an imprint of his individual identity in every song on the album, documenting how his style continues to evolve. Speaking about the album, the singer said, “Savage Level denotes that I’m operating on an untamed level. That I’m unlocking my truth and soul. Savage Level is everyone being the best version of themselves.”