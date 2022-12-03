Saved from the claws of death! BBC’s Kenyan journalist Emmanuel Igunza narrates his ICU ordeal





British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC’s) Kenyan journalist Emmanuel Igunza took to social media to reveal how he almost died on December 2, 2022, when he was admitted to hospital for a surgery.

In his narration, the media personality revealed that he had been scheduled for surgery after doctors discovered two blood clots in his lungs.

“Still in shock over the last 24 hours. Friday started normal but by the end of the day, I was in ICU (intensive care unit) ward after a procedure to deal with two clots that doctors discovered in both my lungs.

Thanking God for life. Quick actions by the cardiology team at MP Shah Hospital was impressive and crucial.

The clots could have been deadly. Hopefully will be out in a couple of days as doctors say procedure went well,” Mr Igunza narrated on December 3, 2022.

According to the Mayo Clinic, blood clots are gel-like clumps of blood and they are beneficial when they form in response to an injury or a cut, plugging the injured blood vessel, which stops bleeding.

However, they can become deadly when they form inside one’s veins without a good reason and don’t dissolve naturally.

The Clinic further explains that these deadly clots require emergency medical attention especially if they are in one’s legs or are in more critical locations such as the lungs and brain.

In these instances, the clots block the flow of blood to these critical organs and could lead to the death of a patient.

Following his revelation, Emmanuel Igunza’s friends and followers sent him their best wishes for his recovery.

“Bro, we thank God for your life. May each new day bring you closer to a full and speedy recovery!” said VOA News journalist Kennedy Wandera.

“Wow! Sending you lots of healing vibes,” said PR guru Gina Din.

“Glad to hear that your life was preserved Emmanuel. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” added Shingai Nyoka.

“Get well soon Emmanuel,” said Joy Doreen Biira.

“Wishing you a hundred more years on earth,” said Hamidu Babagana.