Savula refutes reports he’s dropped gubernatorial bid





Lugari lawmaker Ayub Savula says he will not drop his bid to become the next Kakamega governor.

The fiery MP spoke to Nairobi News amid reports he’d surrendered his gubernatorial bid in favor of becoming the area’s next senator.

“Between the governor and senator positions, which one has more money and power?” he posed.

“I have already invested so much and come what may I will not drop my gubernatorial bid because I am confident of winning.”

Incumbent Wycliffe Oparanya is unable to contest for the governor seat for the third time in the August 2022 polls as he is barred by the constitution.

But then the race to replace him has attracted various candidates including area senator Cleophas Malala, veteran politician Boni Khalwale, and Fernandes Barasa.

Savula will be contesting on a DAP-Kenya ticket after recently defecting from the Amani National Congress (ANC).

Khalwale will, meanwhile, fly the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) fly as Malala contests on a ANC ticket.