Scammer charged for assaulting a woman he promised a supermarket job





A man who lured a desperate female job seeker into his house in Kasarani, Nairobi where he allegedly raped her while threatening her with a knife was charged with rape contrary to section 3 (1) of the sexual offenses Act (SOA) of 2006.

Rashid Muhanda, 19, was charged with raping the 19 – years old woman inside his house in Lucky summer estate on January 11 after deceiving her that he was taking her to meet an employer.

He is also facing an additional charge of committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to section 11 (a) of the SOA where he is accused of intentionally and unlawfully touching her private parts.

Also read: Trouble in paradise? Risper Faith suggests ‘marriage is a scam’

The suspect met the woman outside a company in the area where she had gone to look for a casual job and reportedly told her that he knew of a woman who wanted to hire a supermarket attendant and the two exchanged contacts.

He later called her to meet him at a place near his house. The victim took a boda boda to a point they agreed and met.

The accused person told the complainant that he wanted to take her to meet the potential employer, to who he allegedly lied, was to pay the victim Sh20, 000 monthly salary.

He instead led her to his house where he allegedly locked her in before he grabbed a knife and threatened to stab her if she raised the alarm.

Also read: Zari: Beware of scammers using my name

The suspect allegedly went ahead and raped the victim and ordered her out after giving her the number of the woman he alleged would employ the victim.

She went to a nearby hospital from where she was escorted to Medsen San Frontiers clinic for further treatment. The complainant later reported the matter to the police, who traced and arrested the suspect.

Mr. Muhanda denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu of the Makadara Law Courts and claimed the complainant was his wife. He claimed he had married her a week earlier.

Through lawyer Alice Maina, Mr. Muhanda pleaded for lenient bond terms claiming he is an orphan raising his siblings alone.

He was released on a bond of Sh200, 000 with two sureties of a like sum.

The case will be mentioned on February 23 before the hearing starts on March 28 of this year.

Also read: Maserati, Range Rover…How Kenyan nurses in US health scam were living large