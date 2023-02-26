SDA church back lawmaker Peter Kaluma stance on anti-LGBTQ





The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Homa Bay has backed a proposal by Homa Bay Tow lawmaker Peter Kaluma to ensure homosexuals are jailed for life.

The church leaders challenged parliament to support Kaluma’s proposal to end homosexual activities in the country.

Mr Kaluma recently wrote a letter to Mr Moses Wetangula, the Speaker of the National Assembly, showoing his intentions of sponsoring a bill that will prohibit any homosexual activities in Kenya.

“I intend to bring legislation to criminalize and punish homosexuality and other unnatural sexual acts; and to further criminalize the promotion of such acts in Kenya,” the letter reads in part.

According to the vocal legislator, his proposal is in line with Article 45 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya, which states that the family is the natural and fundamental unit of society and the necessary basis of social order, and shall enjoy the recognition and protection of the State.

Part two of the article says that every adult has the right to marry a person of the opposite sex, based on the free consent of both parties.

Kaluma’s impending motion has attracted varied reactions.

Evangelist Vincent Oyugi said the Bible does not allow homosexual activities and the church is not ready to see gays and lesbians in their community.

“It is an abomination against God. We, therefore, condemn it,” he said.

Mr Oyugi expressed concerns that people may be recruited into homosexual groups if such organizations are registered.

He called on President William Ruto to intervene on the matter.

“The president says he is from a Christian family. We are worried that he is silent when we are seeing the country heading in the wrong direction,” Mr Oyugi said.

According to the clergy, ongoing discussions on homosexuality will cause unnecessary tension.

“We are taught in the bible of the end times. Some of the ongoing activities are what is stated in the holy book and it is bringing tension,” Mr Oyugi said.

He was echoed by Mr Steve Odhiambo from Wanganga SDA Church who said the court’s decision to allow the registration of homosexual groups will go contrary to a notion that Kenya is a praying nation.

He called on Kenyans to join hands in opposing attempts to make homosexuality legal.

“Christians should reject the matter for it will plunge us to immorality,” Mr Odhiambo said.

Mr Kaluma said his proposed bill will protect the family and will not only consolidate all existing laws relating to unnatural sexual acts but also increase the penalty for those convicted of engaging or promoting the acts to imprisonment for life or commensurate sentence.

“I request your office to grant necessary facilities in aid of this urgent endeavor,” the MP said in his letter.

In May 2019, the High Court upheld the laws criminalizing homosexual acts between consenting adults.

Also read: Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA appointed Deputy Minister

Widows association boss reaches out to Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu

Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Sherrif’s call to investors

Citam Church responds to Supreme Court ruling on gay rights