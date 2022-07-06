Sean Andrew fuels marriage speculation with all-white ‘wedding’ video





Digital content creator Sean Andrew has given his fans something to think about following his recent social media posts. The grandson of Kenya’s third president, the late Mwai Kibaki shared photos and videos of himself in the company of some people who appeared to be close to him, spending some rather fun moments together at Fairmont Mount Kenya, Nanyuki.

In one particular clear-cut edited video which captured the attention of many of his social media followers, Sean is seen in an all-white attire on one knee in front of a beautiful Caucasian woman in a white gown.

The two are later seen in the video sharing a sensual kiss while holding each other quite warmly, which gave netizens reason to believe that the tow had tied the knot. This came as a surprise to many as the digital creator, in a recent interview with Kalondu Musyimi, said that he is yet to find the love of his life.

“Right now, not in a relationship. I’m enjoying my own time,” he said in the video.

Sean, who is otherwise known to keep his life very private, is yet to comment on the speculations.

Sean, who is the son of Jimmy Kibaki, has also previously stated that he loves kids but has no interest in having children of his own.