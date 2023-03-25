Search for 12-year-old girl swept away by Nairobi floods yields minor’s bible

A flooded section Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi's CBD following heavy rains in the capital on March 23, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

A flooded section Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi's CBD following heavy rains in the capital on March 23, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





The search for a body of 12-year-old girl who was swept away by flood after water broke the walls of their house in Waruku, Kangemi in Nairobi County have only yielded the minor’s bible.

Ashley Nyaboke, the Grade six pupil was on Thursday morning swept away by the waters as she was asleep in their family home.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mr Bivon Nyambane, a relative, their search for the girl’s body has so far been futile.

Also read: Flooding nightmare for road users as heavy rainfall pounds Nairobi

“Police officers are only asking us to give out her photo so that they profile her as a missing person. Surely, can’t they assist us in getting the body from the water?” posed Mr Nyambane.

He pleaded with the county government to assist them in their search efforts. His sentiments were echoed by another relative, Mr Wilfred Ogeto, who said they have been searching for the girl’s body from dawn to dusk.

“Things are becoming so hard for us and we do not know what to do. We are requesting that the government assists us in this mission,” he said.

Also read: Nyamira couple was murdered by professional killers, police say

A neighbour told the media their spirited efforts to search for the girl’s body have been hampered by the current rains.

“On the day of the incident, we started the rescue mission early, but efforts didnt bear any fruits because of the rains,” the neighbour said.

Meanwhile, Dagoretti North Member of Parliament, Beatrice Elachi, has urged residents living along the river bank to relocate immediately to prevent similar incidents.

“People living along the river bank should move out immediately. This will help in saving lives,” Ms Elachi said.

Also read: New twist to Joseph Kubende’s puzzling death