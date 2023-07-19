Securing Muthaiga home: Kenyatta family hires private security

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the private security van parked outside his Muthaiga home. PHOTO| COURTESY

After the withdrawal of security details for former President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the Kenyatta family has taken measures to secure their Muthaiga residence by enlisting private security services.

Nairobi News has established that as of July 19, the family home was guarded by Ultimate Security Limited, a reputable East African security company known for its professionalism and rapid response to emergencies.

It also offers a bespoke, fail-safe technology to it’s clients and is tailored to individual needs.

Their Ultimate Rapid Response service ensures round-the-clock security, including immediate assistance in case of intrusion, medical emergencies, or fire.

The company prides itself on its highly trained staff and many vehicles available for quick response. Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has made them a trusted name in the security industry.

This comes at a time when a letter signed by Mr. Theuri Wanjiru, the Nairobi County Traders chairperson, notified Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Muthaiga Police Station of a peaceful outside the Kenyatta Family home in Muthaiga.

The procession aims to address concerns affecting local businesses and disrupt the community’s livelihoods. The organizers requested sufficient security from the Officer in Charge of Station (OCS) to ensure a peaceful and lawful gathering.

The demonstrators intend to engage with concerned traders and community members and proceed to Mama Ngina’s residence. They emphasize that their gathering will be peaceful and respectful, aligned with the principles enshrined in the Kenyan constitution.

The permission status for the demonstrations led by Mr. Wanjiru and the traders remains unclear, as it is yet to be confirmed if the police have granted them the necessary approval to proceed with the protests.

