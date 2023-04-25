Security guard charged in court for presenting himself as a police officer





A security guard who allegedly presented himself to a member of the public as a police officer has been charged with impersonating a police officer contrary to section 101 (b) of the National Police Service Act.

Mr Amason Mwanza Kiio is facing charges of pretending to be a police officer to Ms Tabitha Mutinda on April 22, 2023 after allegedly presenting himself to her as a police officer without the written authority of the Inspector General of police knowing he was not entitled to do the same by the law.

The accused committed the alleged offence in Blue Estate in Shaurimoyo.

Ms Mutinda was walking to a point where she was to be picked by a boda boda rider when she stopped by two men, including the accused person, who allegedly introduced themselves as police officers and ordered her to identity herself.

She ignored them and kept walking but they blocked her and threatened to call for a police car to take her to a police station. She hailed a boda boda rider but the two men stopped the rider.

Ms Mutinda eventually boarded the bike and proceeded to Shauri Moyo Police Station where she reported the incident. The two suspects were thereafter arrested with Mr Kiio’s accomplice turning out to be a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer.

The complainant later made a formal complaint at the station and recorded a statement and the two were detained. Mr Kiio’s accomplice was later handed over to the military police while Mr Kiio was locked up awaiting arraignment.

Mr Kiio later told the police that he met the KDF officer at a bar where they were drinking and was escorting him out of the club after an altercation with other revelers.

The accused denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts. He was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000. The case will be mentioned on May 12, 2023 before hearing starts on October 19, 2023.

