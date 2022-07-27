Security guard charged with theft of motorvehicle





A private security guard has been charged in court for after allegedly conspiring with gangsters who stole a car and cash at premises he was guarding in Langata, Nairobi.

Barrack Sigei is facing charges of colluding with suspects who have been already charged and others at large to steal a Toyota Allion saloon car valued at Sh1,450,000. He is also facing charges of stealing Sh130,000 in cash and a wallet containing personal belongings all valued at Sh1, 580, 000.

The accused, who went into hiding after the incident was charged with stealing the items on the night of May 3, 2022 before abandoning work.

Mr Sigei has also been charged with theft of the items which he is accused of committing on the same night. The suspect is facing an alternative charge of neglect to prevent the theft.

In the alternative count, Mr Sigei is accused of failing to use all reasonable cause and means to prevent a commission of the theft jointly with his accomplices who have been arrested and charged.

On the night of the incident, the owner of the car in question is reported to have left the vehicle in the parking lot at the premises, only to find it missing in the morning only to find it missing.

She reported the matter at Langata Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers later visited the scene. Upon review, CCTV footage at the premises showed the suspects arriving in another car before driving away with the complainant’s car.

The security guards were captured in the video talking to the occupants of the visiting car but did not take their particulars. They were subsequently arrested and charged with conspiring with the suspects and neglecting their duty of preventing theft.

Mr Sigei’s accomplices had been charged earlier and they all denied the charges. Similarly, Mr Sigei denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke at the At Kibera Law Courts.

He was was granted a surety bond of Sh600,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh300,000. The case will be mentioned on August 4, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.