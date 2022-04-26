Security guard ‘stabs’ reveller at Nairobi club





Detectives in Nairobi have launched investigations after a security guard stabbed a reveller at a city club located along Moi Avenue.

Police who arrived at the scene after the incident revealed the 26-year-old reveler was stabbed on his right side of the neck with a knife by the security guard who was only identified as Maasai.

Central OCPD Mr David Baariu said the victim was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

“He was rushed to KNH by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) ambulance where he was admitted in stable condition,” he said.

He added that the assailant who was only identified as Maasai is at large and they have since opened investigations.

In another incident, a matatu belonging to Triple S Sacco has been detained after it hit and injured a pedestrian who was crossing the road along River Road near the fire station.

Police said the incident left the 19-year-old pedestrian with a deep cut on his head and was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital for treatment. The case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, in Mwiki Kasarani, police have launched investigations after an unidentified body was found lying a few meters from Mwiki police station.

According to the police, the body had stab wounds and a broken right leg. “There was blood oozing from his mouth and nose,” police added. His body was moved to City Mortuary for autopsy and identification.

Another unidentified lifeless body of a male was retrieved from Kangemi Dam, in Kangemi Estate after residents cited it and reported it to the police. The body was also taken to City Mortuary for autopsy and identification.

In Kasarani, a female tenant was found dead by the landlord who was doing a routine check of his premises.

The landlord who owns several units in Gutharai said that he came across the lifeless body of his 38-year-old tenant who resided in a single room alone. Police who visited the scene and found the body lying on the floor had no visible injuries.