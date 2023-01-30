Self-declared polygamist Stephen Letoo organises Men’s Conference 2023





Preparations for the 2023 Men’s Conference are underway, renowned media personality Stephen Letoo has announced.

The seasoned journalist has revealed that the men’s meeting will be held on February 14, Valentine’s day, at the Carnivore Grounds, in Nairobi.

Taking to his social media account, the self-declared polygamy chair listed the discussion topics during the material day.

The agendas include mental health in men, stress management, drug and substance abuse, and financial management, among other topical issues cited as impacting men.

“Preps (preparation) for the Men’s conference on top gear. Guest Speakers to dwell on: 1. Mental Health among men. 2.Stress Management 3. Family Law 4. Financial Management 5. Drugs/Substance abuse 6. Women/wives Empowerment,” Letoo wrote on his official Facebook page.

According to the Citizen TV Senior Political Affairs Journalist, t-shirts and caps for the event are ready, urging willing participants to make orders by sending a direct message through Facebook.

In a recent post, Letoo uploaded a photo of him in a cap and a T-shirt branded “Men’s conference 2023, Making better men for you”, reads the message.

Both the T-shirt and the cap are red in colour.

Before the announcement, the Royal Media Services (RMS) reporter had made a memo for the event.

“2023 Men’s Conference Loading……14th February. Welcome all. More updates to follow,” he informed.

Farmer and popular Uasin Gishu County-based businessman, the late Mr Jackson Kibor led the men’s conference in the country before his demise.

Mzee Kibor passed away in March last year, and he was a polygamist who never hid his wives.

Mr Letoo never shies off from supporting polygamous marriage and has come out clearly admitting he is not a ‘one woman’s man’.

In a number of posts, the journalist has strongly vowed to support the ‘institution’, which has come under sharp criticism.

“Remember, if you marry one wife she will fight with you. If you marry two, they will fight for you…We need polygamy now more than polygamy needs us!” he wrote on January 10, 2023.

He insists polygamy is about love, trust, and honesty.

The latest data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reveals that every man in Kenya has at least seven sexual partners, while every woman has two partners. ​​

