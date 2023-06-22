Self group official in court for stealing Sh40,000





An official of a self-help group who allegedly stole Sh40,000 given to the group as a loan by the state small scale businesses financier – Uwezo Fund – was charged with stealing by agent contrary to section 283 (b) of the penal code.

Ms Evelyne Musimbi Kilavuka is accused of stealing the cash at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Jogoo Road branch in Nairobi on February 28, 2023 which had been entrusted to her to take to three other group members.

Ms Kilavuka, who is the chairperson of the 3T Self Help Group, is said to have colluded with her accomplice Ms Sheila Bulimo to steal the cash belonging to the group after withdrawing the same.

Ms Bulimo was charged on May 29, 2023 and denied the charges before the Makadara Law Courts.

They are accused of stealing the cash meant for group members Faith Nyambura, Annet Mapesa and Jackline Kasiva.

Uwezo Fund had given the group a loan of Sh100,000 earlier this year through a cheque and the same was deposited at the group’s account at the KCB before the two suspects withdrew the cash and vanished.

The matter was discovered by members who asked Uwezo Fund officials about the loans they had applied for and established that their group had received Sh100,000 although the officials had denied that the group received loans.

They reported the matter to the police and Ms Bulimo was arrested and charged. She denied the charges at the Makadara Law Courts and was released on bail and bonds.

Ms Kilavuka also denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Ann Mwangi and told the court through a lawyer that she had paid back a total of Sh15,000 to the group and was in the process of paying the rest.

She sought lenient bail and bond terms claiming she is jobless and a lactating mother. The accused person was released on cash bail of Sh10,000. The case will be mentioned on July 18, 2023 when it will be consolidated with that of Ms Bulimo for joint prosecution.

