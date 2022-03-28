‘Selina’ to be replaced by a new telenovela called ‘Salem’





Njoki Muhoho is a leading film-maker and management consultant based in Kenya and was for several years the director of MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy for East Africa.

Last week she disclosed why she has been away. “When I left MultiChoice Talent Factory EA as their Founding Academy Director, many of you asked me if I was headed back to Management Consultancy profession on full time basis,” she said. “Well this is what I have been up to,” she added while unveiling a poster of her latest telenovela called Salem.

Starring Mumbi Maina, Foi Wambui, Melvin Alusa, Brian Kabugi amongst other critically acclaimed casts, Salem is a riveting, thrilling and spectacular story about inequality- rich versus the poor, and about how fine the line between the two can be.

It’s the story of relatable characters – people we know, or people we may be – and the situations they must fight their way out of, be they of their own doing or beyond their control. Ruth Apondi of the classic Kenyan Drama Tausi also makes a powerful TV comeback on the show.

According to the synopsis, Salem is a story about two families inhabiting separate but intersecting worlds: the Mufasa family in the high class, upmarket neighbourhood of Karen and the humble Karani family in the high-density and chaotic Salem. The former lives a glossy life with cracks hidden beneath it, while the latter is a tight-knit and loving family- until everyone’s lives are turned upside down by a devastating event.

The veteran film producer says that the ongoing creation of new content across various genres is beneficial to many, not just socio-economically but creatively as well. “This highly acclaimed show is testimony that our creative industry is rising to the challenge of creating local content, as told through our own lens” she concludes.”

Speaking about the new show, Maisha Magic’s Channel Head Margaret Mathore said, “The addition of Salem to our growing and excellent content slate is further confirmation that Maisha Magic Plus is the go-to channel for premium local entertainment. We’re proud to consistently push the envelope and offer value to our customers, and this one will no doubt blow our audiences away.”

Maina says that Salem is one of the many things she loves about this story, one of them being how complex each character is.

“I’m so freaking happy and proud to finally share with you all this work we’ve been putting in. Yep, this is what has been keeping me busy for the last few months. I can’t wait for you to meet my character! She’s an interesting one,” adds Ms Foi.

Salem is scheduled to premiere in April and will replace the popular outgoing Telenovela Selina after six riveting, gripping, and emotional seasons. The finale will play on Friday 8 April 2022.