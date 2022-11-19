Senator Boni Khalwale asks to be celebrated for being a man, KOT react





Dr. Boni Khalwale, the Kakamega Senator and Majority Chief Whip in the Senate on November 19, 2022, asked to be celebrated for being a man.

He did this as he reminded his social media followers that the world celebrates International Men’s Day on November 19 annually.

“Today is International Men’s Day. A day when men’s positive values to the world, their communities, and to their families are celebrated worldwide.

Somebody celebrate me for the transformation to the education sector and education for the children of the poor in Ikolomani (Constituency),” said Dr. Khalwale.

He said this as he posted two photos of students from Malinya Girls’ School heading out of the school with large containers, presumably to go and fetch water for use.

In the other photo he uploaded, several other students were hanging out beside a large stone water tank and smiling for the photo in various poses.

It is deducible that the new tank was built to provide the girls with access to water without having to go out in search of some.

In his own personal capacity, Dr. Khalwale is a gynecologist by training, formerly an assistant minister and minister Chairman of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee. When it comes to family matters, he is a polygamist.

He is husband to three wives- Adelaide Shikanga (now deceased), Josephine Khalwale, and Diana Okeno.

In total, he has several children, but their exact number remains unknown as they are believed to be many.

He equally has several grandchildren whom he is always praising on social media.

Following his request to be celebrated, a section of Kenyans took to his comment section with the following responses:

“I thought you are going to say you will bless the world with another Khalwale. But this is just hot air,” said Al Fayeed.

“Not only humans because we pretend but the heavens celebrate you and honor you for the noble cause of protecting and returning dignity and justice to the poor, orphaned and disadvantaged in our society. Feel honored. I pray to one day shake your hand,” added Sam David.

“Mheshimiwa, you can’t ask to be celebrated, let your work celebrate. Begging for it makes you look weak,” said Andrew Yotui.

“You’re celebrated Bullfighter. You’ve contributed immensely in ensuring there’s good governance in this country. Your leadership across various sectors, even in the Senate, is something to emulate. You’re a role model to many. You’re a gem,” added Mairura Jared.

