Senator Cleophas Malala shows proof of his academic qualifications

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala (right) and ANC party members during a media briefing at the Bomas of Kenya on January 22, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala (right) and ANC party members during a media briefing at the Bomas of Kenya on January 22, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has shared copies of his academic papers on social media as proof of his suitability to contest the county’s gubernatorial seat.

The Senator was this week forced to apologise for the demeaning remarks he made about police officers in the country. Malala had claimed that police officers do not need education to discharge their mandate.

His remarks drew an immediate response from the National Police Service and serious backlash from Kenyans on social media, with some questioning his academic credentials.

Now, the senator has moved to clear the air on that matter, saying his university academic papers had been duly certified by the Commission for University Education.

“The Commission for University Education (CUE) has duly certified and recognized my academic credentials and henceforth advised the IEBC to clear me to contest in the August 2022 gubernatorial election, Kakamega county. Those who cherish propaganda, feel ashamed. Attached are the true copies of my academic accolades,” he tweeted.

Attached are the true copies of my academic accolades.#WakatiNiSasa pic.twitter.com/T5fPDT1tA3 — Senator Cleophas Malalah (@Cleophasmalala) May 27, 2022

Mr Malala is gunning for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on an ANC party ticket. He has earned the support of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as there is no other candidate from the parties in the coalition apart from him.

Besides Mr Malala, others in the race to succeed outgoing Governor Wycliffe Oparanya in Kakamega are ODM’s Fernandes Barasa, Suleiman Sumba (Kanu) and Samuel Omukoko (MDP).

Kenya Kwanza Alliance is backing Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in the August polls.