Senator Edwin Sifuna donates Sh100k to broke Kenya Sevens team

Scotland's Max McFarland (left) is tackled by Kenya's Jacob Ojee (right) during the World Rugby Sevens Series match between Kenya and Scotland at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton on January 26, 2019. PHOTO | AFP

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has pledged Sh100,000 to Kenya Sevens team which is appealing for funds to enable them honour the Dubai Sevens and Cape Town Sevens legs of the World Rugby Sevens series.

Mr Sifuna at the same time also sought answers on the matter from the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry for Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts, Mr Ababu Namwamba.

“I will start you off with 100k @Willyambaka. We are proud of the work you are doing despite the difficulties. I have also raised this matter in Senate and last week the matter was taken up by the relevant committee. Help is on the way, hang in there. @AbabuNamwamba hizi ni gani?” Sifuna tweeted.

I will start you off with 100k @Willyambaka . We are proud of the work you are doing despite the difficulties. I have also raised this matter in Senate and last week the matter was taken up by the relevant committee. Help is on the way,hang in there. @AbabuNamwamba hizi ni gani? https://t.co/bXzei8q36O — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) November 27, 2022

Earlier on, in a tweet shared by team member Willy Ambaka, the Kenyan team expressed their hope of participating in Dubai Sevens tournament on December 2nd and 3rd.

Ambaka also said the players have not been paid for the last three months but they have continued training.

“We have had to deal with the daily life challenges of bills by digging through our savings and the efforts of a few local and international well wishers,” he tweeted.

Greeting to the Kenya 7s Family! As some of you may have heard we are now going on our third month without pay. Our lives and those of our loved ones have been greatly strained, even in our persistent effort to give you the desired outcomes on the pitch. — Willy Ambaka (@Willyambaka) November 27, 2022

Mid this year, the national 15s rugby team similarly reached to Kenyans to help them raise funds to help it prepare for the 2023 World Cup qualifier.

The plea was shared on The Kenya Rugby Union socials, appealing to the team’s fans in Kenya and abroad, to chip in and help the team.

