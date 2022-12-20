Senator Ledama sympathizes with Sakaja after harsh criticism from DP Gachagua





Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has sympathized with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja after he was harshly reprimanded in public by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a viral video, Mr Gachagua warned Governor Sakaja against interfering with business belonging to those who voted for him, especially the Kikuyu community.

“I have told the Nairobi Governor that we will have a sit down with him because we are the ones who voted for him. I am the one who gathered the Kikuyu in Nairobi and told them to vote for him and I have called him for a meeting. Any matter that he decides on that can interfere with business matters in Nairobi, we must first sit down with him, discuss and agree,” the Deputy President said.

“We don’t want his speed, we must go slowly, right? That matter of banning matatus from the Central Business District, that cannot happen! I don’t want him to start bothering business people,” Mr Gachagua added while pointing out that Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika allowed matatus back into Nakuru’s CBD her predecessor banned the vehicles from the town center.

DP Gachagua, who was speaking during the opening of the free public Wi-Fi at the Nyeri Open Market in Nyeri town, also said that he is the one who spoke to Nakuru matatu operators to vote in Governor Kihika and they were the ones who would decide where to operate. He lauded Ms Kihika for protecting business operators.

He said he would speak to Governor Sakaja on how create a conducive environment for business operators in the capital city without interfering with each other.

But while reacting to Gachagua’s criticism of Mr Sakaja, Senator Ledama told the governor to stay firm and not be shaken by anyone.

“My brother Sakaja Johnson will these people like DP Rigathi Gacchagua allow you to make Nairobi work again? I feel for you! Ero Kaa Ngumu (My man, stand strong),” the Senator tweeted.

Governor Sakaja had initially planned to relocate matatu operators out of Nairobi’s CBD and to the newly-constructed Green Park Terminus but the trial phases and trial run failed.

Eventually, public service transport operators were allowed back into the CBD after many complaints from the transport sector over lack of consultation on the matter.