Senator Oburu Oginga undergoes surgery in India





Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga is currently in India undergoing treatment after he underwent a knee surgery.

The media in India reported that Dr Oginga, who is serving his first term in the Senate, underwent a knee surgery on November 26, 2022.

The politician who is an elder brother to ODM leader Raila Odinga underwent a surgery at a hospital known as Yashoda.

“I have been given the best treatment here and I am recovering well,” Dr Oginga told TV5 News of India.

He also said compared to Kenya, treatment in India is cheap, adding that had he been treated in Kenya he would have incurred a bill three times what he has incurred in India.

“Kenyan hospitals overcharge patients in treatment of even simple diseases, for this reasons Kenyans flock India for treatment,” he said.

Asked how he felt, he said that he was sure he will soon start jogging as he had plans of entering the track fields in the coming days.

He revealed that he is a golfer and all he wanted to do in the next few days is start playing the sport he loves.

However, Dr Oginga did not mention when he expects to return back to the country.

Dr Oburu’s illness was made public after Mr Odinga jetted out of the country and headed to India.

In his statement, Mr Odinga said that he was heading to India before he also pays a visit to several other countries.

His communications director Dennis Onyango said Mr Odinga would spend 10 days in India where he will attend to personal and official matters.

“Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga has left the country for India to attend to personal matters and have official engagements with various players in his capacity as AU Infrastructure High Representative for Africa,” Mr Onyango said in a statement.