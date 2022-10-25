Senator Ole Kina calls for Parliament to be relocated from Nairobi

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina takes his oath of office in the Senate during swearing in of all Seneator and election of the Speaker and his deputy on September 8, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina says Kenya’s parliament should either be relocated to his home county or neighbouring Kajiado in a bid to ease congestion in Nairobi.

The outspoken politician made the comments on his social media page.

His comments come days after the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) announced new lawmakers will have to wait for two months at the very least of they wish to access the newly built Sh8 million office block.

Each MP without an office within Parliament is given Sh50,000 monthly to rent offices within the city centre.

Ole Kina said the parliament should be built in Mosiro Ward which is a semi-arid area.

As of 2022, more than 2.7 million people are living in the capital city.

“We can drive to the city Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to debate,” noted Mr Olekina.

The Parliament of Kenya is the bicameral legislature based at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi and consists of two houses namely the Senate (upper house) The National Assembly (lower house)

The buildings were constructed in 1954 and were the home of the colonial legislature of the Kenya Colony, the Legislative Council of Kenya, which sat there until 1963, when the council was replaced by the National Assembly.

Relocating parliament to Narok or Kajiado is possible considering the Tanzanian government successfully relocated its capital to Dodoma from Dar-es-Salaam in 1996.

