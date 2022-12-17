Senator Olekina lauds Ruto for trade talks with New York Stock Exchange

President William Ruto and the Vice Chairman of New York Exchange (NYSE) John Tuttle during the Closing Bell Ceremony that signaled the closing of Friday's trading. PHOTO | PCS

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has praised President William Ruto for holding ‘fruitful’ business talks with the New York Stock Exchange.

The vocal politician said the president has done a commendable job by soliciting for funds from the NYSE, adding that such are the places where developed countries are getting their loans from.

“Here is where you should be looking for competitive money to develop Kenya, not Chinese loans! The market is where developed nations go to look for money,” Olekina said on social media.

The senator’s remarks came just hours after the head of state visited the New York Stock Exchange where he met dignitaries and rang the closing bell at the bourse to signify the closing of the day’s trading.

Ringing the closing bell signifies the end of a trading session at a stock exchange.

During the visit, President Ruto said Kenyans will intentionally re-energize capital markets to make them more efficient, effective and vibrant.

“Targeted focus will boost investment through increased capital flows, make them more robust and create more opportunities for our people,” the president tweeted.

The head of state was accompanied by the First Lady Rachael Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u.

On Thursday, President Ruto addressed the US-Africa Summit where he called on the US to take advantage of Africa’s huge population, the prospects under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which is on the cusp of taking off and availability of labour and green energy potential in the continent to drive prosperity on a global scale.

