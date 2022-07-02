Senator Omanga buys fuel for bodaboda operators

Boda boda riders line up for free fuel at a petrol station in Nairobi. The fuel was donated to them by Nairobi Senator Millicent Omanga. PHOTO: COURTESY

Boda boda riders line up for free fuel at a petrol station in Nairobi. The fuel was donated to them by Nairobi Senator Millicent Omanga. PHOTO: COURTESY





Nairobi Women Representative candidate Millicent Omanga says she will vouch for laws to lower the cost of living if elected in the August 2022 polls.

Omanga, a nominated Senator made the pledge while on the campaign trail in the Eastlands area.

“I know what our fellow mothers are going through and that will be among the first things to work on when we get to Parliament,” said Omanga.

Omanga, who is contesting on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket made stop overs at Makongeni ward in Makadara Constituency in a meet the people tour.

Commonly referred to as Mama Miradi in political circles, Omanga was joined by Makadara parliamentary aspirant Anthony Waikaka aka Makadara 1.

The duo pitched camp in Makongeni ward’s Kaloleni estate popularly referred to as 1000 Street (Ololo), Mbotela known as Mbote and Makongeni estate code named Okongo in their pursuit for votes.

Most of those in attendance endorsed Omanga who will come up against Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) Esther Passaris while Waithaka is keen to unseat seasoned politician George Aladwa.

Omanga also provided free fuel for bodaboda riders in the area.

“The economy is not good and with the skyrocketing of commodities including petrol that’s why I decided to chip in and boost the transport industry here by affording boda boda riders with fuel so that they can be able to work and improve the economy of this area,” said Omanga.