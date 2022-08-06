Senator Susan Kihika’s sisters endorse Governor Lee Kinyanjui

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika during press conference on December 2, 2020 at Deputy President William Ruto official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika during press conference on December 2, 2020 at Deputy President William Ruto official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika bid for the county’s gubernatorial seat has been jolted after two of her sisters endorsed her main rival Governor Lee Kinyanjui.

The senator’s two sibling have said Ms Kihika is unfit to hold any public office, warning residents of Nakuru to vote for her at their own peril.

“Our sister does not deserve to be elected as governor. It will be a big mistake for the people of Nakuru to elect her. They should give Lee (Kinyanjui) a chance to complete his work,” said Peris Njoki, who is the senator’s stepsister.

Another of the senator’s stepsister, Caroline Wanjiku, claimed their sister had frustrated them as a family.

“As a family we don’t support her candidature. If she has frustrated this much how much is capable of doing to the electorate if she gets elected? She is too proud and doesn’t have the interest of the people at heart,” Ms Wanjiku said.

Ms Kihika is running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket while the incumbent Kinyanjui is seeking reelection under the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition umbrella.