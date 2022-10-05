Send Museveni’s son to Mathare, Narok Senator says





Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina called for the institutionalization of Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba at the Mathare Mental Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

This call was made in the wake of controversial tweets by General Muhoozi who claimed it would take him and his army two weeks to capture Nairobi.

“I’m thinking of sending my men to pick this madman from Uganda! We deliver him to Mathare for treatment,” said Senator Ole Kina on October 4, 2022.

Mathare Hospital is a specialized national referral, training and research public institution on mental health in Kenya.

According to prior Nairobi News reports, General Muhoozi courted the wrath of Kenyans when he went on a typing spree about what he can do regarding Nairobi. In a series of tweets, he posted the updates below:

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi.”

“I’m happy that members of our district in Kenya, have responded enthusiastically to my tweet. It’s still 2 weeks to Nairobi! After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?”

“After capturing Nairobi, I shall take my wife on a tour of our district.”

He later returned to Twitter to claim the tweets were a joke and forgave Kenyans for insulting him.

Following this, President Yoweri Museveni promoted Mr Kainerugaba to a full General from his prior Lieutenant General rank even as Uganda distanced itself from General Muhoozi’s sentiments.

The East African previously reported that the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reiterated its commitment to foster strong relations between the two East African Community countries.

He added that the country’s foreign policy is not run on social media and does not depend on social media when dealing with sovereign countries.

Nairobi News also previously reported that Dr Kizza Besigye opined that General Muhoozi’s sentiments were a mirror reflection of former Ugandan president Idi Amin’s sentiments of capturing several Western Kenya regions and annexing them to Uganda.

“History repeats itself? Uganda’s generals seeking to control Kenya territory: 46 years after Idi Amin, it is now Gen Muhoozi!

That’s why Kenyans can’t take it lightly! President Kenyatta and his vice president, Arap Moi, worked frantically to seek a solution to Idi Amin’s threat. Gen. Amin, like Gen M7, had been equipping his military with Russian jet fighters,” Dr Besigye said.

Dr Besigye attached screenshots of The East African news articles naming the regions Amin wanted to lay claim to and how former president Jomo Kenyatta dealt with him.

“Amin wanted back all Kenyan districts that were part of Uganda before the colonial demarcation of the territorial boundaries.

That included Turkana, part of Lake Turkana, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Central Nyanza, South Nyanza, Narok, Kisii, Kericho, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyandarua, Nandi, Kisumu, Eldoret, Tambach, Maji Moto Mazuri, Gilgil, Lake Nakuru and Naivasha.

Gen. Amin only backed down when former President Jomo Kenyatta threatened to block Uganda’s exports through the port of Mombasa,” The East African reported.

