Senior police officer arrested for taking bribe, releasing drug peddler





Detectives from the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) on Tuesday arrested a senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for taking a bribe to release a drug peddler.

Chief Inspector Anastacia Kitavi, the Langata Sub-County deputy DCI boss is accused of taking Sh23,000 from a drug peddler and releasing him unconditionally.

Her arrest came after IAU completed its investigations of the offence which was committed when the officer was serving in Embu’s Itabua police station, in 2021.

According to the investigation report, her junior officers had arrested a suspect with bhang and took him to Itabua police station.

Instead, she took Sh23,000 which the suspect had and released him unconditionally, without preferring any charges. She also retained the bhang as an exhibit.

The investigation file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for perusal and advice.

On May 16, 2023, the ODPP directed the IAU to charge the officer with abuse of office contrary to section 46 as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).

She is currently out on cash bail and will be arraigned on July 11 at Embu Law Courts.

Last week, officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested a chief in Bungoma after he demanded a bribe to process land succession documents.

Mr John Murutu, the assistant chief of Sitikho sub-Location in Webuye West sub-County is said to have demanded Sh10,000 in order to sign and process land succession documents for a bereaved family.

EACC received the complaint from the bereaved family and launched investigations which established that the local administrator demanded for the bribe.

He was arrested while allegedly receiving the bribe and escorted to EACC Bungoma Office where he was processed and presented before Bungoma Chief Magistrate’s Court to face the charges.

But the chief suddenly fell sick when arraigned forcing the court to defer his plea taking. He was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 to allow him to recuperate. The case will be brought back to court on July 5, 2023.

