Senior police officer hospitalised after being shot by gangsters

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu road. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

A senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer is fighting for his life after he was attacked and seriously injured by thugs in Nairobi on Friday morning.

According to the DCI, Joseph Mwange was headed home in his vehicle accompanied by his wife from a party in Roysambu around 4am when a four-man gang accosted them along Kamiti road, close to Jacaranda estate.

The thugs posed as police officers and flagged down Mwange’s vehicle while seeking to establish where he was headed.

In response, Mr Mwange, forensic expert based at DCI’s Forensic Fingerprint Identification Bureau, is said to have informed them that he was headed home, not far away from where the spot where they had been stopped.

Unknown to the detective and his wife, the thugs then trailed his vehicle and as he stopped to open the gate to his home one of the criminals shot him before escaping into the darkness.

“His wife rushed him to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition,” the DCI said.

In the wake of the morning attack, the police department has confirmed that a contingent of sleuths from three specialized units has been dispatched to hunt down the armed gangsters.

In October last year, a lead creative designer with the DCI died after in a hit-and-run accident along the Northern by-pass at Marurui, Nairobi.

According to the police, Boniface Muganda was headed home on his motorcycle when a motorist hit his bike before speeding off.

First responders rushed him to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The deceased detective had previously served at the forensic photographic unit and was the creative artist behind the latest edition of the DCI magazine. No arrests in connection to the incident have been made to date.

