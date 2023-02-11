Senior police officer to spend weekend in cells for losing firearm





A senior police officer is spending the weekend in the cells after he arrested for losing his firearm.

Mr Fredrick Shiundu Kinaibei, who is the sub county police commander Narok Central, was arrested after an investigation conducted by his colleagues established that he lost the firearm out of negligence.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning when Mr Kinaibei was rescued hours after he had allegedly abducted by armed men in Narok County.

In his statements to the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officer said he was attacked by his assailants while gaining entrance into his home.

“I was then bundled into a Toyota Wish, whose registration number is not known, they then drove off towards Mau in Narok County,” he said in his statement.

It is then that the wife made a call to the police station and informed them of the abduction.

When the team of officers and those attached to the DCI wing arrived at the home, their investigations proved the abduction narrative. The abducted was later found dumped by river in the locality. The police officer later said his firearm, which was loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm, had been stolen. Narok police commander Kizito Mutoro said they are investigating the incident.

“We are hunting the men who stole the weapon,” he said, adding that Mr Kinaibei was not injured during the abduction.

