‘Senior police officer’s daughter was crushed to death’

Patrick Macharia at the Milimani Law Courts where he has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. PHOTO: Richard Munguti

A traffic court has heard how the daughter of Edward Mbugua, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, was killed in an accident in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

Testifying in a case which Patrick Macharia, a bus driver, is battling charges related to reckless driving, Police Constable Peter Ndirangu, armed with CCTV footage of the incident, decribed to the Milimani Law Courts, how Nelly Waithera, 25, lost her life.

Ndirangu told Senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu that the accident victim was squeezed between two buses at the junction Tom Mboya Street and Maranga Lane.

The court asked Macharia to watch the CCTV footage that captured him in which the City Shuttle driver is seen reversing the public service vehicle (PSV) without due care.

Ndirangu pointed to the vehicle as it was captured by the CCTV cameras mounted on the road at the scene of the accident.

The officer who’d mounted a video monitor, played the CCTV footage in a bid to place the accused at the scene of the accident.

The witness produced other documents that corroborated his testimony in the case of causing death through dangerous driving.

“The victim of the accident was sandwiched between the two PSV vehicles registration number KBR 065B (driven by Magu) and KBL 744L which was stationary,” Ndirangu told court.

He Ndirangu also confirmed to court that it was Magu who was reversing the vehicle withouyt due consideration to other police users.

Magu has denied he caused the death of Nelly Waithera on June 17,2021 and is out on bond.

Waithera succumbed to injuries on her way to hospital.

Ndirangu told court Magu was arrested and detained as police he gathered evidence over the accident.

He said Waithera sustained serious injuries and succumbed on her way to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

On realising his mistake, Ndirangu says Magu abandoned the bus and fled..