Senjee Comedy to sue Pulselive over wrongful death post





Online comedian, actress, and content creator Sylvia Savai, known for her skits Senjee comedy, is threatening to sue two blogs Pulselive and Ghafla Kenya for falsely reporting that she is dead.

Last week, Pulselive and Ghafla published social media posts with her picture reporting that the 35-year-old had died.

Although Pulselive later pulled the post and issued a public apology the following day, the content creator says it was a little too late as the blog’s “reckless” action had already caused her massive damage. Ghafla Kenya which published the post after Pulselive, did pull down the post but didn’t issue an apology.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Senje, who is battling endometriosis, says the news has caused her untold suffering and it is only fair that she is well compensated.

“These people have ruined my mental health. People thought I was dead because I’m sick. (That day) I woke up in the morning with lots of RIP notifications, and missed calls. My mum was so devastated that she became ill. How reckless can you be at work? They couldn’t even make an immediate public apology until the next day. It looks like it was deliberate, they knew exactly what they were doing. They wanted to generate as much click baits” vexed Senjee.

When the news reached her mother, who lives in the upcountry, she was going about her daily routine.

“My mother almost fainted. You can imagine how she went about her day after opening her shop, with customers streaming in to offer their condolences, having read online that her daughter had died”. she added.

According to the actress, this was not the first time Pulsive had published inaccurate information about her.

“In June this year, when I was fundraising for my medical treatment, they published false information about the amount I had raised. I had to DM them to correct it. That shows you how reckless they can be. It appears I am their soft target because of the condition that I am in”

The content creator says she has been consulting as she has every intention of going to court to seek redress.

“Yes, they later issued a public apology, but is that enough? What about the damage they have done to my mental health and that of my family? I have been struggling with depression for three months, my family is worried about my condition. Then, just as I am trying to get back on my feet, they send me back into depression with their reckless reporting. What about my brand that they put in jeopardy with their misinformation? They can’t hurt me twice and expect me to keep quiet. They must be held accountable.”

Pulsive admitted in their public apology that they had mistakenly used Ms. Senjee Comedy’s picture while reporting the death of Eilene Otieno aka Senje (another actress) who died on set.