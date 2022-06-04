Serah Ndanu: I haven’t seen Wanyama in four months





Actress Serah Ndanu has narrated how tough its has been for her being away from her husband Victor Wanyama for the last four months. In an interview on NTV’s The Trend, the actress, who also goes by the name Teshna, said described this period as the most difficult time for her family.

Ms Ndanu, who stars in Showmax’s newly released original series Igiza, said she can’t wait to reunite with the former Kenyan international footballer.

“I’ve not seen him (Wanyama) in four months my baby and I have been in Kenya. When I’m done we will go back to where he is,” she said during the interview.

The actress has been in the country with her eight-month-old baby for the show’s shoot while Wanyama is at his base in Canadian where he turns out for CF Montréal in the Major League Soccer.

The mother of one also revealed that her lead role in the series Igiza has been quite demanding. In the series she plays the dual role of twins, Linda and Nicole.

“There are times I could go for days without seeing my son because I could go out while he was sleeping or get back home past his bedtime. This character is so demanding. I’m looking forward to going back to being a mum and a wife,” she said.

Last week, the actress releveled that she been in a blissful relationship with Wanyama for last six years.

“It’s been six years of fun and dating and being together and enjoying ourselves. You know we are very private individuals and that’s how we keep it. Anything that we want to share with the public will be done in due course. On whether or not we are married… that is something that will be known with time,” she said.

She also spoke about her experience as first-time mother.

“I didn’t know that I’ll enjoy motherhood as much as I do. Being a mom has given me a new meaning to life. The baby has also strengthened our bond as a family since we are more goal-oriented now,” she said.