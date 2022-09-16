Serah Ndanu, Victor Wanyama enjoying an expensive beacation





Actress Serah Ndanu and fiancé Victor Wanyama seem to be eating life with a big spoon, literally, if the pictures and videos of the couple enjoying themselves in luxury hotels is anything to go by.

Ndanu, who is currently in Montreal with her baby daddy, has been updating her fans on social media on what exactly she has been up to; from enjoying special dinners in exotic restaurants to spending time in luxury yachts.

In her recent posts, she gave her fans a tour of the yacht.

“A Pisces in her natural habitat,” Ndanu said.

In May, the actress was in the country to film Showmax’s thriller Igiza where she plays the lead role. During an interview at the time, she revealed fresh details about her relationship with Wanyama.

According to Ndanu, theirs has been six years of blissful love. The revelation comes after the couple announced the birth of their baby some time last year.

“It’s been six years of fun and dating and being together and enjoying ourselves. You know we are very private individuals and that’s how we keep it. Anything that we want to share with the public will be done in due course. On whether or not we are married… that is something that will be known with time,” she said.

She also spoke about her experience as first-time mother.

“I didn’t know that I’ll enjoy motherhood as much as I do. Being a mom has given me a new meaning to life. The baby has also strengthened our bond as a family since we are more goal-oriented now,” she said.

She further disclosed that after the shoot she will fly out to join Wanyama, who currently turns out for Canadian side CF Montréal in the Major League Soccer.

“The baby and I came back to Kenya just for the shoot. As soon as we are done, we are going to join him. It’s been tough because he’s also missing baby moments and the milestones,” she said.

Ndanu, who was once a presenter at K24 TV, also played a lead role in the popular TV drama Sue and Johnnie.

