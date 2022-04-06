Serah Ndanu returns to screens after first child





Actress Serah Ndanu Teshna has landed her first role after welcoming her first child with footballer Victor Wanyama.

The media personality is set to star in one of four new Kenyan originals announced by Showmax titled Igiza.

The 13 part series thriller which is currently in production, follows twin sisters, Linda and Nicole, at war after a betrayal that changes their lives forever. Years later, one of the sisters breaks out of prison and takes over the seemingly wonderful life of her identical twin, with disastrous consequences.

The Kalasha Award-winning actress who has graced our screens in Sumu la Penzi and Pieces of Us plays the double role of Linda and Nicole, with Blessing Lung’aho (Zora), Kevin Samuel (Mali), Emmanuel Mugo (Pillow Talk), Ainea Ojiambo (Kina), Sheila Ndanu (Maria) and Torome Sision (Monica) co-starring.

The show is helmed by Abdi Shuria (known for his works as a cinematographer for 2021’s hit Nafsi and upcoming feature Ayaanle, King Muriuki (The XYZ Show) and Abu Melita under their company Yare Productions.

Announcing the new lineup, Timothy Okwaro, MultiChoice Channel Director, East and Southern Africa said that they have worked with new production houses to expand their genre offering to ensure that their viewers get to see the very best of Kenyan stories told in different facets of life, from thrillers to crime dramas to political thrillers.

“Showmax subscribers can look forward to compelling local stories that will keep you tuned in. This slate speaks to our localization strategy and the keen focus on working with local producers, both established and upcoming to ensure we give our viewers what they want.”

The impressive slate includes Kenya’s first Christmas feature film, a crime drama series set in Kibera a high-stakes and political thriller series set in a fictional county.

The new lineup follows the release of Kenya’s first Showmax Original Crime and Justice, now in its second season, Kenya’s first Showmax Original film Baba Twins, and the drama series Single Kiasi.

Another original series slated to begin production this month is Pepeta. It is a crime drama series that captures the dreams and realities of the youth in Kibera, known for churning top football players in the country.

Pepeta follows three intertwining stories of Junior, a 17-year-old talented footballer torn between the thrills of crime and the promises of soccer; Musa, an unforgiving cop with a personal vendetta, determined to rid the streets of criminals; and Biki, an ambitious football coach determined to get Junior and his friends scouted before the barrel of the gun cuts short their dreams.

Loosely based on the real-life story of Harun ‘Rio’ Wathari, Pepeta is being produced by CJ3 Entertainment’s James ‘Draka’ Kombo (Sense8, Sumu La Penzi), Mwangi Rurengo (Discovery254, Noose of Gold), and Wanja Mworia, with Damaris Irungu (Crime and Justice), Charles Ouda (Waiting Room, Makutano Junction) and Abigail Arunga (How to Find a Husband) as writers.

Showmax also said that a political drama titled County 49 follows the political intrigues of the fictional Bwatele County, Kenya’s 49th county and the nation’s breadbasket, whose citizens are suffering from the high cost of living and scarce resources, despite the county’s wealth in resources.

County 49 is being produced by Kibanda Pictures, made up of Supa Modo and Crime and Justice Director Likarion Wainaina, Morning After director Brian Munene and producer Millicent Ogutu, and producer and actor Bruce Makau (known for his role in Kina). Munene also doubles as the show’s writer, alongside Voline Ogutu (Crime and Justice), Mercy Mutisya (Too Early for Birds), and Martin Kingondu, with John Sibi-Okumu coming on board as story consultant.

Kenya’s first Christmas untitled feature film will be produced by Reuben Odanga, the award-winning filmmaker behind the popular Swahili telenovela Selina and Nafsi, the 2021 romantic drama which made history as the first Kenyan film to run in cinemas for eight consecutive weeks. Joining Odanga as the film’s writer is Natasha Likimani, known for Famous, Sincerely Daisy and Disconnect.