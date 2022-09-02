Serial fraudster jailed for six months





A serial fraudster who conned two people of more than Sh100,000 while pretending to be a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer will spend six months behind bars if he fails to pay Sh70,000.

Duke Orina Makori was handed the penalty by Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua of the Kibera Law Courts after he pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

In the first count, Mr Makori was charged with obtaining Sh122,460 from Henrieta Muheyi on diverse dates between July 4 and 6 in Parklands, Nairobi by pretending he could deliver cement, sugar and cooking oil to her shop.

In the second count, Mr Makori was charged with conning Ms Rebecca Abigael of Sh10,200 after claiming he could deliver sugar from Defence Forces Canteen Organization (DEFCO) on July 4.

Mr Makori pleaded guilty to both charges but said he had refunded the complainants of more than Sh100,000 after he was arrested. He had approached the two claiming he could get them shop wares from DEFCO stores which they could sell at a profit.

Muheyi transferred the cash in different amounts while Abigael sent the cash in a single transaction. But after receiving the payment, Mr Makori started playing hide and seek with them. After learning that he was being sought by the police, he went to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters to lodge a complaint against a police officer based at Parklands Police Station.

The suspect was arrested after the officers at the Parklands Police Station informed their counterparts at the DCI headquarters that they were looking for him in connection to the fraud.

Mr Makori, who has been charged at the Kibera Law Courts with similar cases in the past, has been presenting himself as a KDF officer to con unsuspecting members of the public.

