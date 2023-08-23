Serial fraudster who was jailed for six months charged with similar offence

Duke Makori Orina when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A serial fraudster who fined Sh70,000 last year at the Kibera Law Courts for defrauding two people of more than Sh100,000 while pretending to be a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer has yet again been charged with fraud.

Dike Makori Orina, 63, is now facing fresh charges of obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code. He is facing charges of conning two businessmen of more than Sh1.5 million in Nairobi.

Mr Orina is accused of conning Abdirahaman Abdi and Hassan Osman of Sh890,000 and Sh670,000 respectively, while pretending to be in a position to supply them with cooking oil knowing the same was untrue.

He committed the alleged offences on diverse dates between 7th and 19th March this year in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

The two businessmen deposited their money into Mr Orina’s bank accounts after agreeing to supply them with the cooking oil. However, the suspect did not supply the complainants with any oil after receiving the cash.

The two businessmen reported the matter at Pangani Police Station. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) took over investigations, traced and arrested Mr Orina.

During interrogations by the DCI, Mr Orina admitted that he received Sh1,540,000 from the two businessmen but could not prove that he had supplied them with the oil.

Mr Orina denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts and pleaded for lenient bail and bond terms claiming he has schoolgoing sons who are supposed to report back to school next week.

The officer investigating the matter, detective constable Gilbert Langat of Starehe DCI offices, filed an affidavit to oppose bail and bond terms for the suspect.

Langat stated that Mr Orina is facing several cases at the same court and others in Kibera and Muranga Law Courts.

The accused was granted a bond of Sh1.5 million and two sureties of similar amounts. The case will be mentioned on September 11, 2023.

Mr Orina was on September 1, 2022 fined Sh70, 000 by Senior Principal Magistrate Philip Mutua with an alternative of serving a jail term of six months.

He was jailed after pleading guilty to charges of obtaining more than Sh130, 000 from two people pretending he could buy construction materials and shop items for them from the Defence Forces Canteen Organisation (Defco) after presenting himself as a KDF officer.

He conned Henrietta Muheyi of Sh122,460 in July 2022 in Parklands, Nairobi by pretending he could deliver cement, sugar and cooking oil to her shop.

The accused has also Ms Rebecca Abigael of Sh10,200 after claiming he could deliver sugar from Defco on July 4 and he was fined after he was convicted on own plea of guilty. He later paid the fine and left the prison.