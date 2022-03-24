Seth Olale quits NTV





Renowned broadcaster Seth Olale has quit NTV after more than a decade of service.

The news reporter, who rose through the ranks to work as the Senior Current Affairs and Investigative Reporter, announced his exit on Wednesday while thanking his soon-to-be ex-employer and colleague for aiding him to make a positive impact in journalism.

It’s been an incredible decade serving at the Nation Media Group, NTV, right from a Sports intern in 2011 to a Senior Current Affairs & Investigative Reporting. I am forever indebted to this amazing institution for the overwhelming support it gave me over the years. pic.twitter.com/PCYdXd90ty — seth olale (@SethOlale) March 23, 2022

He stopped short of disclosing his next career move but Nairobi News understands he’s put pen to paper on a deal to join Citizen TV.

“It is a season of realignment, in terms of media houses and political parties jostling for journalists to be in their strategic communication team, for the moment I’m not authorised to reveal my next move,” he added.

In a previous interview with Nairobi News, Olale said that when he joined NTV in September 2011, he thought he would always be a sports journalist.

He ended up covering current news in 2018 after the ever-changing media landscape forced companies to merge desks.

His transition from sports to current affairs came during the 2017 General Election when the station merged all sections to cover the polls.

Olale effectively found himself in an unfamiliar territory having covered sports for seven years.