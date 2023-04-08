Seven die in grisly Migori accident

Accident scene in Migori Town on April 8, 2023, where seven people died after a lorry that was transporting rice lost control and ramped on to pedestrians and motorcyclists. Pictures/ courtesy

At least seven people were killed in a road accident in Migori Town on April 8, 2023.

The grisly accident occurred when a lorry transporting rice rammed into pedestrians and motorcyclists.

Three others people were critically injured and rushed to the hospital.

The vehicle is suspected to have had faulty brakes when the accident happened.

Witnesses said it was speeding along the Migori-Isebania Road before it hit people who were standing by the roadside.

According to Migori police Commander Mark Wanjala, the driver of the vehicle tried to warn motorists and pedestrians to move out of the way.

Mr Wanjala said the driver who was among the dead was hooting and flushing his headlights to show danger.

But it seems no one noticed this because of the noisy environment.

“People only realized the danger when it was too late. It ramped on pedestrians besides the road,” Mr Wanjala said.

Rescuers who moved to the scene had difficulties getting bodies out of wrecked motorcycles and the lorry.

After the accident, rice that was being transported on the lorry spilled on the highway.

Some residents of Migori Town used the opportunity to collect some of the rice.

While others were on a rescue mission, some were collecting rice and putting it in bags.

Mr Wanjala said he is yet to establish where the vehicle was headed.

He however appealed to motorists to be careful on the road.

“Always observe traffic rules to minimize accidents,” the police commander said.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to the Migori County Hospital mortuary.

